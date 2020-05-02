#UnitedApartSA
UNITED APART | Card games, gardening & more in our bonus edition lockdown highlights video
Here's what SA is getting up to during the coronavirus lockdown
Watch our next highlights video: more adventures at home as the lockdown continues!
This is an unprecedented moment in SA's history. We're all adjusting to this new normal. But what does life in lockdown look like? Well, that's up to you.
We've asked you to show us how you're getting through, and what lockdown means to you, by submitting video clips, images, voice notes, or anything else that captures the essence of this extraordinary event.
We have regularly published our favourite submissions as a daily snapshot and shared them to our social channels using the hashtags #UnitedApartSA and #LoveChange.
