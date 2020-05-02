Good Life

#UnitedApartSA

UNITED APART | Card games, gardening & more in our bonus edition lockdown highlights video

Here's what SA is getting up to during the coronavirus lockdown

02 May 2020 - 06:42

Watch our next highlights video: more adventures at home as the lockdown continues!

This is an unprecedented moment in SA's history. We're all adjusting to this new normal. But what does life in lockdown look like? Well, that's up to you.

We've asked you to show us how you're getting through, and what lockdown means to you, by submitting video clips, images, voice notes, or anything else that captures the essence of this extraordinary event.

We have regularly published our favourite submissions as a daily snapshot and shared them to our social channels using the hashtags #UnitedApartSA and #LoveChange.

>> Find all the daily snapshots so far


In partnership with BrightRock, creators of the Change Exchange – tips and tools to help you with life's big change moments. 

 

#LoveChange


How to learn to love change when you’re living the lockdown life

Instead of driving to the other side of town for a face-to-face meeting, you switch on your laptop to convene on Zoom.  Instead of going out to ...
Good Life
3 weeks ago

Supported by 27four Investment Managers, a leading independent SA-based provider of pooled multimanager investment solutions, catering for the unique and differing investment needs of retirement funds, corporations and individuals.

UNITED APART | Dancing, working out, camping & more in our May 1 lockdown highlights video

Dancing, working out, camping & more in our May 1 lockdown highlights video
Good Life
1 day ago

UNITED APART | Role playing, karaoke & more in our April 30 lockdown highlights video

Here's what SA is getting up to during the coronavirus lockdown
Good Life
2 days ago

UNITED APART | Gardening, working out & more in our April 29 lockdown highlights video

Here's what SA is getting up to during the coronavirus lockdown
Good Life
3 days ago

Trending

Latest Videos

‘What’s this nonsense!?’ Some South Africans stunned by cigarette ban U-turn
Smugglers, patrols & desperation - shambles at SA’s R37 million Covid-19 fence
X