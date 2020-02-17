City wins court battle against refugees camped at Cape Town church

The high court granted an urgent application on Monday in favour of the city of Cape Town against refugees and asylum seekers camped in and around the Central Methodist Mission church.

The ruling gives the city and the department of home affairs seven days to process the foreign nationals according to the Immigration Act, after which the city will be allowed to enforce its bylaws.

A large group of refugees - more than 1,000 - has been camped inside and around the Central Methodist Mission in Greenmarket Square in the city centre since the church opened its doors to them in November.

This followed their eviction from the Waldorf Arcade building housing the UN High Commission for Refugees, where they had camped since October during a sit-in protest against the treatment of refugees in South Africa.

It followed months of tension between foreign nationals and South Africans.