Victims left emotionally scarred but 'correctional supervision' suggested in Mdluli kidnap, assault case
Two victims of crimes committed by former police crime intelligence boss Richard Mdluli and his former colleague Mthembeni Mthunzi suffered emotional scars after the events in 1998.
But despite this Mulalo Nemutandani, the probation officer who interviewed Mthunzi's victims, still maintained on Wednesday that Mthunzi should be sentenced to correctional supervision and not be given a custodial sentence.
Nemutandani was presenting a pre-sentencing report at the high court in Johannesburg.
Sentencing proceedings were postponed last month to allow Mdluli and Mthunzi's probation officers to consult victims of the crimes.
Mdluli and Mthunzi were in 2019 each convicted on two counts of assault, two counts of kidnapping and two of assault with intent to commit grievous bodily harm.
The case relates to the assault of Mdluli's customary wife, Tshidi Buthelezi, and her boyfriend, Oupa Ramogibe, in 1998.
Mthunzi, now 60, accompanied Mdluli to a house in Vosloorus where they also assaulted Alice Manana, forcing her to reveal the whereabouts of Buthelezi and Ramogibe.
Manana then accompanied Mthunzi and Mdluli to Orange Farm, where Buthelezi and Ramogibe were found. Ramogibe was then assaulted.
Ramogibe was murdered in 1999 and no-one was arrested for his murder.
Buthelezi died a few years later of natural causes.
Nemutandani said she interviewed Ramogibe's mother Sophie Ramogibe and Manana, 55, last month.
Nemutandani said Manana still recalled the day of the incident vividly, when Mdluli, Mthunzi and another man came to her house and assaulted her.
“She cried on the day of the interview,” Nemutandani said.
Nemutandani said Manana told her that on the day she was kidnapped and taken to Orange Farm, she pleaded not to have to leave her seven-year-old child alone.
Manana said she was hurt and kicked repeatedly. She sought medical assistance afterwards as blood was coming from her ears.
Mdluli's lawyer Ike Motloung suggested to Nemutandani that there was a danger that the two accused could be sentenced indirectly for the murder of Ramogibe - a crime nobody had been charged with.
Prosecutor Zaais van Zyl SC, asked why Nemutandani had not changed her recommendation for Mthunzi's sentence, despite the serious affect the crimes had on his victims.
Nemutandani said after taking all factors into consideration, she would stick to her original recommendation of a non-custodial sentence.
Sentencing proceedings continue.
