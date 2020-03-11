Gauteng health MEC worried about coronavirus patient who has kidney-related disease

The Gauteng health department is worried about one of the five coronavirus patients in the province who suffers from a kidney-related disease.

The patient is a 57-year-old male who landed in South Africa on Monday from Austria and Italy and is in a critical condition.

He was confirmed to have been diagnosed with the novel Covid-19 on Wednesday when the minister of health Zweli Mkhize announced that the tally of confirmed cases had risen to 13 after six more people tested positive.

The 57-year-old is said to be at an undisclosed private hospital in Gauteng where he is being monitored.

According to Gauteng health MEC Bandile Masuku, his condition was worrisome because of his renal disease.

“I would like to confirm the five cases of patients who have tested positive for coronavirus and one of them is a 57-year-old with a comorbidity of renal disease which we are quite worried about because those are two factors that usually give us a severe pattern of a disease that we have seen,” Masuku said.

“We are quite confident with our staff and everybody who has been working throughout, from the tracing teams to trace the contacts of the patients that we’re dealing with.”