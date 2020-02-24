Sowetans worried about quality of healthcare

Soweto residents have told a parliamentary committee on health that they are tired of poor public healthcare.

Hundreds of residents who attended the hearings into the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill in Dlamini, Soweto, yesterday raised a number of concerns on public health facilities.

They highlighted their daily struggles with public hospitals and clinics.

Most community members expressed hope that the bill would change the healthcare system, and correct the injustices and inequalities that currently exist.

Resident Slindile Mbele said some of the practices in the private sector had a direct impact on the public sector.

"The bill will not take away the right of the people to choose where they would like to access healthcare, but will mean the healthcare they receive will be as good as that of private hospitals," Mbele said.

She said the NHI would also allow healthcare to be accessed beyond provincial or regional boundaries.