Black people are seeing apology from De Klerk where there is none

Black people have been conditioned to so love apologies that you can murder half their population and grab their land and compensate them with a lousy verbal apology.

Prior to the State of the Nation Address (Sona) last Thursday, the leader of the white racist and apartheid regime, FW de Klerk, defended apartheid and denied that it was a crime against humanity as the UN General Assembly decreed in its 1966 Resolution.

De Klerk seems to have conveniently forgotten that apartheid amounted to structural violence. It singled out black people who were murdered in the Sharpeville, Langa and Boipatong massacres.

It is the same apartheid violence that murdered Onkgopotse Tiro, Steve Biko, Robert Sobukwe, Solomon Mahlangu, Chris Hani and countless others.

It is this crime against black people that ensured millions of them were denied education, while trapped in townships which functioned as labour reserves. It is the historical results of this crime against humanity that it is black people who constitute the 10.3-million unemployed people and the upward of 33-million people hopelessly trapped in poverty.

It is the momentum of this crime that makes other black people with political authority see nothing wrong with dumping their own folks in RDP shacks tied to the bucket toilet system.