Western Cape High Court judge Siraj Desai shares wealth gap worries with black US lawyers

One of SA's most senior judges has lamented the wealth disparity that persists in the country more than 25 years after democracy.

Western Cape High Court judge Siraj Desai addressed a cocktail function hosted by the Black Lawyers' Association (BLA) to welcome members of the National Bar Association (NBA), one of the largest bars for African-American lawyers and judges in the US, at the District Six Homecoming Centre in Cape Town on Sunday.

The NBA will host the Cape Town leg of its judicial council midwinter meeting and conference tomorrow.

Welcoming his American counterparts, Desai said SA had achieved a lot since 1994, but he noted that inequality continued.

"The incontrovertible fact is that after 20 years of democracy, we are today one of the most unequal societies in the world," said Desai.

"If I may plead with you not simply to see Cape Point, Cape Agulhas and the Winelands, I would say see our cultures through the townships, and to see the poverty of our people.

"We have a long way to go, although we have an advanced legal order in this country. We have probably one of the progressive constitutions in this world. It's an advanced country in that sense of the law."

Desai said the interaction between SA and America's legal practitioners was crucial for the profession.