Law graduates from private colleges can become lawyers, rules ConCourt

The Constitutional Court on Wednesday declared that a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) graduate from the Independent Institute of Education (IIE) in Johannesburg is eligible for admission and enrolment as a legal practitioner.

However, the court refused to confirm an order made by the high court in Pietermaritzburg in February that section 26(1)(a) of the Legal Practice Act was constitutionally invalid.

The high court had ruled that the section was invalid because it allowed only LLB graduates from public universities to enter the profession and excluded students from private institutions from doing so.

The high court passed its judgment following a challenge to the section by the IIE.