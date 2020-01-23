House set alight with family inside

A manhunt has been launched after a house was set alight with a family inside.

“It is alleged that the family were sleeping in their house at midnight when they noticed their house burning,” Eastern Cape police spokesperson Capt Khaya Tonjeni said.

The incident happened in Cathcart on Wednesday.

The family managed to escape unharmed, but lost all their furniture, valued at R250,000.

A case of arson was opened.