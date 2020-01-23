South Africa

House set alight with family inside

By IAVAN PIJOOS - 23 January 2020 - 10:43
The family managed to escape unharmed, but lost belongings worth R250,000.
Image: 123RF/Thuansak Srilao

A manhunt has been launched after a house was set alight with a family inside.

“It is alleged that the family were sleeping in their house at midnight when they noticed their house burning,” Eastern Cape police spokesperson Capt Khaya Tonjeni said.

The incident happened in Cathcart on Wednesday.

The family managed to escape unharmed, but lost all their furniture, valued at R250,000.

A case of arson was opened.

WATCH | KZN school on fire as pupils protest about teachers

Classes at Nonhlevu Secondary School in Groutville, on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast, have been suspended after fiery protests on Tuesday
News
1 day ago

Sebokeng school torched on first day

It has been a grim start to the day for a Sebokeng school.
News
1 week ago

