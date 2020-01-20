Girl, 14, too scared to go to school 'after four boys gang-raped her'

The department of education in North West says it is devastated by the reported rape of a 14-year-old girl, allegedly by four boys.

The incident took place last week, two days before schools reopened.

The teenager has not been able to attend school because she fears seeing two of her alleged rapists, according to a family spokesperson. As the victim is a minor, her identity is withheld.

“According to information at our disposal, the learner was in a queue to finalise registration at her new high school while her mother went fetch her report at another school. We were told she got tired and decided to go home, and then the incident occurred,” said education spokesperson, Elias Malindi.

He said the department was "devastated and disturbed" that a pupil fell victim to such a crime, and called for action to be taken against the perpetrators.

“We want the culprits to be called to book and serve the harshest sentence possible,” said Malindi.