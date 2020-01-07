ANC cannot claim to lead when people live in squalor, says Jessie Duarte

"We can't say the ANC lives and the ANC leads while people live like this," ANC deputy secretary Jessie Duarte told local leaders at Galeshewe in Kimberley on Tuesday.

Duarte, accompanied by ANC national executive committee member Mondli Gungubele, visited ward four in Galeshewe as part of the build-up to the party's January 8 celebrations.

She was confronted with service delivery issues, including complaints about muddy roads and flooding inside houses during the rainy season that has left some houses with massive cracks.

Duarte said the ANC would act. "We actually don't have a choice. We have to and we are not walking away with a dismissive attitude that we saw the problem and we took pictures.

"Comrade Mondli (Gungubele) and myself, we are not tourists. For us the issue is who will we make accountable to fix these problems and that is what we are looking for now, because somebody will have to answer."