Missing woman (25) found dead with body parts cut off
Mpumalanga police are on a manhunt for suspects responsible for the murder and mutilation of a 25-year-old woman.
This came after the half-naked body of Sphiwe Mtshweni was found with body parts missing by community members on December 28 near Zamani Primary School in Tweefontein.
According to Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brig Leonard Hlathi, Mtshweni was found in a pool of blood with multiple stab wounds.
“We are seeking help to find the people or person responsible for the gruesome murder of Mtshweni. The killing of women in the province is very shocking, that is why the provincial commissioner [Gen Mondli Zuma] is asking people to talk about their problems rather than killing each other,” said Hlathi.
He said not one has been arrested yet while the police are investigating a murder case.
Meanwhile, Hlathi said the police at Emzinoni have made a breakthrough in a murder case where 48-year-old Mapula Jaquiline Thekiso's lifeless body was found floating in a dam at Mzinoni in Bethal on November 18.
Thekiso was reported as missing in Vosman on November 17.
“During the tour of investigation, Rudolph Ngwenya, aged 28, was arrested in Calcutta near Hazyview for being in possession of a stolen motor vehicle which belonged to Thekiso and was also linked to her murder as well,” said Hlathi.
Ngwenya appeared in the Bethal magistrate's court on December 24 where the case was postponed to January 7 2020.
The police have appealed to the public to assist with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspect(s) in the murder of Mtshweni by calling Capt Vusimuzi Mahlangu at 082-318-9894 or contact Tweefontein SAPS on 082-922-9412.
Members of the community can also call 0860010111 or send SMSes to 32211. Alternatively the public can call 10111 or download MYSAPSAPP to anonymously send information.
