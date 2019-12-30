Missing woman (25) found dead with body parts cut off.

Mpumalanga police are on a manhunt for suspects responsible for the murder and mutilation of a 25-year-old woman.

This came after the half-naked body of Sphiwe Mtshweni was found with body parts missing by community members on December 28 near Zamani Primary School in Tweefontein.

According to Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brig Leonard Hlathi, Mtshweni was found in a pool of blood with multiple stab wounds.

“We are seeking help to find the people or person responsible for the gruesome murder of Mtshweni. The killing of women in the province is very shocking, that is why the provincial commissioner [Gen Mondli Zuma] is asking people to talk about their problems rather than killing each other,” said Hlathi.

He said not one has been arrested yet while the police are investigating a murder case.