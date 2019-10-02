Restaurant etiquette: are you guilty of any of these annoying habits?

As customers, we revel in the fact that we are always right. In the hospitality industry we’ve become so accustomed to getting our way every single time. But do restaurant patrons sometimes take it a step too far?

We asked James Diack, the chef patron of four of Johannesburg’s most successful sustainable eateries — Coobs, Il Contadino, La Stalla and Douglas + Hale — to share some of the things he wishes customers would stop doing when eating out in restaurants:

1. TREATING THE MENU LIKE A SHOPPING LIST

People are using the menu as a stock sheet to re-create a dish they loved somewhere else, or to make a meal they’d prefer over and above all the other dishes we have on the menu.