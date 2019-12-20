‘We are ready to help recover bodies’

Former Lily Mine employees and community members are ready to join the families in their quest to find the three who are still trapped at Vantage Goldfields outside Barberton in Mpumalanga.

The miners - Solomon Nyarenda, Pretty Nkambule and Yvonne Mnisi - who worked as safety officers - were trapped on February 5 2016 when mine pillars collapsed, swallowing the container they were working in.

The group of about 150 people say they are taking on the daring mission because they are tired of waiting for help.

They brought equipment and safety gear to take down to the belly of the earth today and said "come death or arrests, we are ready".