Family of child who died after surgery in court to witness doctors in dock

Paediatric surgeon Prof Peter Beale and anaesthetist Dr Abdulhay Munshi, accused of culpable homicide, handed themselves over to the Hillbrow police in Johannesburg on Tuesday morning.

Arrest warrants for the two were issued a week ago. The warrants state that the pair will be charged with culpable homicide relating to the death of Zayyaan Sayed. The child died in October at Netcare's Park Lane Clinic, hours after Beale performed what was meant to be a routine laparoscopic operation to stop reflux.

On Tuesday morning, members of the child's family and lawyers attended the matter at the Johannesburg magistrate's court.

Meanwhile, the SA Society of Anaesthesiologists (Sasa) on Friday questioned the action against Munshi, one of its members.