South Africa

Arrest warrants issued for surgeon Peter Beale and anaesthetist over child's death after op

By GRAEME HOSKEN - 10 December 2019 - 15:09
Paediatric surgeon Prof Peter Beale will appear in court for culpable homicide relating to the death of 10-year-old Zayyaan Sayed, along with anaesthetist Dr Abdulhay Munshi.
Image: Supplied

Arrest warrants have been issued for two prominent Johannesburg doctors in connection with the death of 10-year-old boy they operated on.

This publication understands that the warrants, which it has seen and which were signed and issued on Monday, have yet to be served on paediatric surgeon Prof Peter Beale and anaesthetist Dr Abdulhay Munshi.

The warrants, which were issued by the Johannesburg magistrate's court, state that the two are to be charged with culpable homicide relating to the death of Zayyaan Sayed.

The child died in October at Netcare's Park Lane Clinic hours after Beale performed what was meant to be a routine laparoscopic operation to stop reflux.

Munshi told SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE in a telephonic interview that he did not want to comment: "It is so traumatic. All these bad things that are being said about me. I cannot comment."

Beale's attorney, Jeanne Albertse, said her client had been requested to appear before the Johannesburg magistrate's court on a date which is to be determined by the National Prosecuting Authority.

"He will assist the investigation into the death of Zayyaan in whichever way he can," she said.

