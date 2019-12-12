Always at your service: keeping a finger on the pulse of the N3 Toll Route

A strategically important road such as the N3 Toll Route, from Cedara in KwaZulu-Natal to Heidelberg in Gauteng, requires a comprehensive incident management system to ensure as little disruption as possible to the thousands of travellers who use the road daily.

Whether a crash, a wildfire or an oil spill, every incident requires a coordinated emergency response to minimise safety problems and get the traffic flowing smoothly again in the shortest possible time; safety always being the number one priority.

The N3 Toll Concession (N3TC) is an important role player in the nationwide Road Incident Management System (RIMS), which falls under the auspices of Sanral. As the company that designs, constructs, finances, operates and maintains the N3 Toll Route, N3TC provides a Route Control Centre (RCC) to manage all incidents and give assistance to road users. It is based at Harrismith and acts as a central communication point to which all incidents and emergencies are reported and from where emergency assistance is dispatched.