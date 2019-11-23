Suspect bust trying to smuggle explosives into SA from Zim

A 34-year-old suspect was arrested at the Beitbridge border post on Thursday for trying to smuggle explosives into the country from Zimbabwe.

Police said the explosives were contained in four-gallon (roughly 15l) plastic containers being transported on a trailer. The suspect initially told police that the containers contained oil.

“He was then directed towards the baggage scanner. When the containers were subsequently opened, 398 pieces of blasting cartridges (explosive gel) were found and the suspect was immediately arrested,” police said.

They added that the suspect, who is from Bulawayo in Zimbabwe, would appear soon in the Musina magistrate's court on charges of possession of explosive materials.

“The motive for the smuggling is not known at this stage, however police investigations are continuing.”