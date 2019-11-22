Cyril Ramaphosa's commitment to transformation questioned

The recent appointment of a white CEO at Eskom, the continued marginalisation of black people in the economy as well as the distribution of new frequency spectrum, were among the issues President Cyril Ramaphosa was grilled on when he met black business leaders yesterday.

Ramaphosa, who has had a series of meetings with captains of industry in recent weeks in a bid to boost the performance of the country's economy, spent hours with representatives of the Black Business Council (BBC) at the Union Buildings yesterday.

Although the meeting was scheduled a while ago, it came just as sections of the black business community were still reeling from the government's decision to appoint Andre Marinus de Ruyter as the new group CEO of state-owned power producer Eskom.

With top executive positions in the private sector limited for black professionals, many look to parastatals for opportunities. De Ruyter's appointment to the largest, albeit troubled, has left some wondering if transformation was no longer a priority for the government under Ramaphosa presidency.