ANCYL, EFF slam naming of De Ruyter as new Eskom CEO

The ANC Youth League task team has slammed the appointment of Andre de Ruyter as Eskom CEO, saying it was confirmation of the "deep root of white privilege" in SA's boardrooms, a view that was echoed by the EFF.

De Ruyter, who is currently the Nampak CEO, is set to take over the reins at the troubled power utility in January, making him the 10th Eskom CEO in 10 years.

The EFF took issue with the appointment, saying it was racist, irrational, shameful and "a clear demonstration of a deliberate intent to collapse Eskom to rationalise privatisation of SA's most important strategic asset".

In a statement by ANCYL task team convenor Tandi Mahambehlala, the league said the appointment of De Ruyter could be explained only "in the darker corners of cronyism which seem to be perpetuated by the minister of public enterprises [Pravin Gordhan]".

De Ruyter's appointment was announced on Monday, and it came as a shock to many as his name had not been among those rumoured to be front-runners for the job.

"De Ruyter's dismal track record at Sasol and Nampak makes it inconceivable that he should be elevated to salvage this struggling [state-owned entity]. There exists no sound basis for such an appointment unless [Gordhan is] committed to collapsing Eskom completely.