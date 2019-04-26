'Economy still needs more transformation'

The state's tender system and black economic empowerment policies have led to the creation of black millionaires and a few billionaires in the past two decades without really transforming the economy.

Economic transformation is still one of the most daunting challenges faced by SA - 25 years into democracy.

Despite several laws, regulations and guidelines to ensure government procurement becomes a tool the state could use to help transform the economy and propel black companies and business people into the mainstream economy, it remains largely untransformed.

Black economic empowerment sought to reverse the apartheid system's discriminatory advantages by giving black people, mainly Africans, Coloureds and Indians economic privileges that had been available to whites for years.

There is, however, still a big debate raging on the system not doing much to transform the SA economy, which still remains white-owned.

President of the Black Business Council (BBC) Sandile Zungu has told Sowetan he believed a lot has been achieved in transforming the economy in the past 25 years.