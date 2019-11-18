WATCH | Fire engulfs shops at Mahikeng mall
Eight shops were engulfed in flames at a shopping centre in Mahikeng on November 18 2019.Police said the fire broke out at a Bradlows store at about 6am. No injuries or deaths were reported.
Eight shops were engulfed by flames at a shopping centre in Mahikeng, North West, on Monday.
Police spokesperson Brig Sabata Mokgwabone said the fire broke out in a Bradlows store about 6am.
#Mahikeng weh?♂️ pic.twitter.com/OYG41c63Ro— ??Motlhotlapelo a lorato?? (@sparks_mompati) November 18, 2019
He said the fire had been contained. The cause was unknown.
“There were also reports of looting, so we had to send our officers there,” said Mokgwabone, adding that no looting was reported to have occurred.
More than 5 stores burning in Mahikeng.?♂️ cause of fire not known. @SABCNewsOnline @Newzroom405 @EFFSouthAfrica#MafTownBurning#MahikengBurning pic.twitter.com/6ZxMavaTBs— Gomza (@TheRealPanyasa) November 18, 2019
