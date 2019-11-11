South Africa

Elderly couple escape after robbers tie them up and set house alight

By Dan Meyer - 11 November 2019 - 14:10
Police reported that an elderly couple were tied up, robbed and their house was set alight in the Eastern Cape town of Ugie last week. File photo.
Police reported that an elderly couple were tied up, robbed and their house was set alight in the Eastern Cape town of Ugie last week. File photo.
Image: Paul Fleet/123rf.com

An elderly couple from Ugie in the Eastern Cape was hospitalised after robbers tied them up and set fire to their house last Wednesday night.

Police said three armed suspects forced the couple to hand over their bank cards, after which they were driven from their smallholding to the nearby town to withdraw cash.

Upon returning to the farm, the men tied up the 68-year-old man, while they left the 67-year-old woman unrestrained. After leaving the house, they allegedly poured petrol on the home and set it alight.

Robbery and arson are being investigated.

Brig Tembinkosi Kinana told SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE that a case of attempted murder "may be added during the investigation".

"As they arrived back at the farm, the suspects tied the elderly man but not his wife and locked them in the bedroom. They allegedly threw petrol on the house and set it alight," he said. "Due to the fact that one of the victims was not tied up, she was able to untie her husband and they both managed to get out of the house through the windows and alerted the police," he said.

Kinana told TimesLIVE the investigation was ongoing, and that SAPS have made "a lot of progress" towards arresting suspects.

KZN man killed and security guards attacked by armed men

Police are searching for two men who opened fire on a group of security guards in Verulam, north of Durban, on Sunday night.
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

[LIVE] Springboks Rugby World Cup trophy tour in Port Elizabeth
Proud fans erupt as triumphant Boks celebrate in Pretoria and Joburg
X