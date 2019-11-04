KZN man killed and security guards attacked by armed men

Police are searching for two men who opened fire on a group of security guards in Verulam, north of Durban, on Sunday night.

Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) said in a statement on Monday that they had received several calls from residents of Thunder Town on Station Road reporting shots being fired on the railway line behind their homes at about 9pm.

"Upon arrival, it was established that four security officers based at the train station noticed three individuals walking towards them," said RUSA.

"Two men suddenly drew firearms and without warning fired a volley of shots in their direction. The officers split up and took cover. Their attackers then fled without taking anything."