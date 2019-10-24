DA caucus leader: 'We told Mmusi he can no longer lead us in parliament'

Outgoing Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane received a rude awakening on Thursday morning when he was basically informed he is a backbencher and could no longer lead the party in parliament after his resignation as its federal leader.

Annelie Lotriet who chairs the DA caucus in Parliament and is its interim head until a new leader is elected, told SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE she called Maimane to inform him that only the federal leader of the DA automatically leads its caucus in Parliament.

“Yes, I spoke to him this morning. I told him it's not a matter of resigning as parliamentary leader, you are automatically not a leader.

“The moment Mr Maimane resigned yesterday as federal leader and said he stays on as a MP, he becomes an ordinary MP. So, he is not automatically still the parliamentary leader, that is the process in terms of our rules that the person must be elected.”

Maimane announced his resignation from the DA and from Parliament on Twitter on Thursday.

He had told the media on Wednesday that despite his resignation as DA leader, he would continue in the role of parliamentary leader until the end of the year, after which the party will go to Congress to elect new leadership.

Lotriet said the DA caucus will elect its new parliamentary leader next week.