'Launch of Tshwane Automotive SEZ a milestone achievement'

The Tshwane Special Economic Zone will heighten competition among established car manufacturers with assembly plants in Gauteng.

Ford Motor Company of Southern Africa, BMW Group SA and Nissan are three multinationals that have set up production lines in Pretoria, which has been dubbed as Gauteng's automotive capital.

BMW SA spokesperson Alex Parker said the company supported any initiative that seeks to develop and grow the automotive supply chain in the country, "as this supports our goals of increasing local content in our Rosslyn-built cars and the transformation of our supply chains".

"We will be watching developments at the new SEZ with interest. We ramped up production of the new BMW X3 at BMW Group plant in Rosslyn last year, and any move to support competitiveness is a step in the right direction for all South Africa-based original equipment manufacturers," he said.

Ford Motor Company of Southern Africa managing director Neale Hill hailed the landmark public-private partnership with national, provincial and local government to facilitate the creation of the Tshwane Automotive Special Economic Zone (SEZ) adjacent to Ford's Silverton vehicle assembly plant in Pretoria.

"The launch of the Tshwane Automotive SEZ is a milestone achievement following five years of engagement between Ford Motor Company and government, specifically the department of trade & industry," said Hill in a statement.