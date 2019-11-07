'Employers are people on the move': Man takes to the highway to find job

A man desperate to woo potential employers has put up a flowing banner on the Bridal Veil bridge on the N1 highway in Waterfall, Midrand, to ask for a job.

Mokete Mampshika, 32, whose employment contract lapses at the end of this month, said he could not afford to be unemployed.

“My wife and son rely on me. I don’t know what I would do if come next year I’m not able to pay for his school, our rent and our expenses," he said.