WATCH | 5 heartwarming moments from Andile Gumbi’s memorial

Family, friends and fans packed the Assemblies of God church in Sandton on Wednesday afternoon to pay tribute to “a giant of SA screens” Andile Gumbi, with those close to him remembering the impact he had on their lives.

The former Isibaya and The Lion King star died in an Israeli hospital two weeks ago after suffering a cardiac arrest last month.

He was performing in a production called Daniel The Musical in the country at the time, with the production confirming that his wife had flown out to be at his side.

“He loved his wife and his family”

Andile's mother and widow were both in attendance at the memorial.