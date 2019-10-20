Cop and alleged criminals killed in mob justice attacks

A Mpumalanga police officer and two people alleged to have committed a robbery were killed in acts of mob justice in Piet Retief, Mpumalanga police said on Sunday.

Police spokesperson Col Brenda Muridili said officers responded to a scene where community members were assaulting two men accused of carrying out robberies in and about the local taxi rank.

“As the members were trying to calm the angry mob, a shot went off from the crowd and hit Sgt Patrick Mthobeni. He was rushed to hospital where he was declared dead on arrival,” said Muridili.

“When the mob dispersed, one of the suspects was found lying dead on the ground and the other one was rushed to hospital, where he also passed away.”

Meanwhile, Mthobeni’s colleague, who had left that scene unscathed, was shot several hours later in a separate incident.

“Cst Nkosingiphile Ninela arrived home after work, where he was involved in an altercation with a relative. It is alleged that the relative used the member’s service firearm and shot him several times in the back,” said Muridili.