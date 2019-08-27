Two arrested for mob justice murder of alleged criminal

A Durban man accused by his community of being involved in criminal activities died on Monday after he was brutally beaten in what was alleged to be a case of mob justice.

Police spokesperson Brig Jay Naicker said the 38-year-old man from Bhambayi, Inanda, was attacked by a group of community members.

“He was accused of being involved in criminal activities in the area. He was brutally assaulted and sustained severe injuries. He was taken to a local clinic, where he died.

A case of murder was opened at the Inanda police station,” said Naicker.

Two men, aged 21 and 22, were arrested and charged with murder.

“The two are expected to appear in the Ntuzuma magistrate's court tomorrow. More arrests are expected as the investigation progresses,” Naicker added.

KZN provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Khombinkosi Jula condemned the actions of “those in our communities who are taking the law into their own hands”.

“We can never accept communities resorting to criminal behaviour and justifying their actions by claiming that they are fighting crime.

“Those who are involved in such lawless acts will face the full might of the law,” he said.