Fees activist Kanya Cekeshe remains in prison after being denied bail

The Johannesburg magistrate's court on Monday dismissed an application by Fees Must Fall activist Kanya Cekeshe for leave to appeal against his 2017 conviction.

The court also refused Cekeshe's bail application, pending an application in the high court against both his conviction and sentence for public violence and malicious damage to property.

Cekeshe has been in Leeuwkop prison since December 2017 after being sentenced to an eight-year prison term - three of which were suspended - for public violence and malicious damage to property.

He pleaded guilty to setting a police vehicle alight during a #FeesMustFall protest in 2016.

In June, Cekeshe petitioned the high court in Johannesburg to appeal his conviction and sentence. He had argued that he did not get a fair trial. That matter is still to be heard.

One of the reasons for claiming an unfair trial was that his previous advocate had not represented him well.