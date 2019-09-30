Ramaphosa's economic advisory council: what you need to know

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed members for the Presidential Economic Advisory Council with effect from Tuesday.

The council was announced by Ramaphosa in his state of the nation address. It is aimed at ensuring greater coherence and consistency in the implementation of economic policy.

The council will also ensure that the government and society, in general, are better equipped to respond to changing economic circumstances.

“Comprising local and international economic thought leaders, the council will advise the president and government more broadly, facilitating the development and implementation of economic policies that spur inclusive growth,” the presidency said in a statement.

“The council is a non-statutory and independent body chaired by the president and brings together prominent economists and technical experts drawn from academia, the private sector, labour, community, think-tanks and other constituencies.”