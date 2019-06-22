South Africa

Limpopo traffic cops robbed after stopping car for speeding

By SowetanLIVE - 22 June 2019 - 10:30
Two Limpopo officers were robbed of their cellphones, a firearm and equipment after pulling over a car for speeding near Groblersdal.
Image: Supplied

Two Limpopo traffic officers were robbed on Friday afternoon after pulling over a car for speeding.

Police spokesman Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said the officers, who were conducting speed trap duties along the Slaagboom road outside Groblersdal, stopped a grey VW Polo TSI without number plates with five occupants for exceeding the speed limit.

“While they were busy issuing the driver with a written notice, three passengers alighted, two of them armed with rifles and the other one with a pistol. They robbed both the officers and took two cellphones, a firearm, and the equipment before they fled the scene.

“The suspects are unknown and no arrest has been made and the investigation is continuing,” Ngoepe said.  

He further added that a multi-disciplinary task team had been established to hunt down the suspects.

