Trevor Manuel's remark on the judge in poor taste as well as injudicious

Let me start with a disclaimer: Judge Brian Mashile is my brother and I have known former finance minister Trevor Manuel since the days of the United Democratic Front as a fellow activist in the 1980s. I hold both men in high esteem.

Mashile is a humble and dispassionate person, a stickler for fairness, logic and rationality and, above all, a conscientious jurist.

His rise from the bottom rung of apartheid's socially constructed ladder as a black and visually impaired person to the bench speaks volumes of the tenacity of the human spirit and the nobility of the anti-apartheid Struggle's exhortation for the recognition and affirmation of the talent of all our people, black and white.

Manuel is a renowned activist. His consciousness spurred him to battle against apartheid and, as minister, he shamed the stereotype of black incompetence after succeeding Chris Liebenberg as finance minister in April 1996.