SARS IT boss Mmamathe Makhekhe-Mokhuane is suspended‚ pending DC

The South African Revenue Service (SARS) said on Wednesday it had placed IT executive Mmamathe Makhekhe-Mokhuane on precautionary suspension pending the finalization of a disciplinary process.

The disciplinary process relates to "serious allegations of misconduct‚" the tax entity said‚ without elaboration.

Makhekhe-Mokhuane was placed on "indefinite leave" in April.

The Chief Officer: Digital; Information and Technology Services at the SARS was in the social media spotlight over her utterances on television last October and at the Nugent Commission of Inquiry where she took flak for the vagueness of her answers.

She told the presenter of the SABC’s Morning Live during an interview: “Mam‚ can you give me protection from yourself.”

She had been talking about outsourcing and bursary systems at Sars when presenter Sakina Kamwendo said‚ "but we're talking about IT restructuring". She made the statement in response.

SARS said in a statement that Ms. Makhekhe-Mokhuane was the fifth of its executives currently on precautionary suspension.