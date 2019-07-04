R3m vanishes into township trenches

Open trenches and a small bridge are all there is to show for the R3m paid by the Greater Letaba local municipality for a multimillion rand stormwater drainage project.

Residents of GaKgapane township near Modjadjiskloof have accused the municipality of abandoning the R12m project and now placing their lives in danger come rain reason.

According to the residents the drainage system was designed to prevent their homes from flooding.

A resident who wished to remain anonymous told Sowetan that he had to spend more than R100,000 to replace his furniture damaged by floods on three occasions.

"We have lodged complaints as residents and subsequent to that, municipal officials came to see for themselves. They promised to come and complete the project but we are still waiting," he said.

Resident said they were living in fear because during rainy season, they struggled to sleep.