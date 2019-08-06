PhD student's work finally recognised

Having grown up in the rural area of Mzamba in the Eastern Cape, Luleka Mkuzo knew nothing about technology. She was only introduced to computers during her first year at the Durban University of Technology.

Now the 37-year-old PhD management student is one of the finalists for the Fairlady Santam Women of the Future Awards 2019. Mkuzo is the founder of Urglobal Mentoring Network, a mobile computer training company that offers lessons to pupils, teachers and community members in rural areas.

She is a finalist in the category of people who are making a difference in their communities. Her business has been running for the required 1,000 days -statistically the most challenging period for businesses to survive.

"It's a huge achievement for me and the company. Our work is in a very isolated, restrained resource environment. Being short-listed for this award shows us that we are seen and what we do is valuable," said Mkuzo.

She said it was difficult for grade 12 pupils to apply at universities and for funding, which was the reason most of them end up working at local clothing stores.