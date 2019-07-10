Mabokang Monnapula-Mapesela: Hard work pays off

The newly appointed deputy vice-chancellor of Rhodes University in the Eastern Cape is the formidable Dr Mabokang Monnapula-Mapesela.

She is the first black woman to achieve this in the 115 years of the university's existence.

She admits that as a black woman in a position of power she has to have certain qualities to lead effectively.

"It's going to take strength, firmness, assertiveness, persuasion, fairness and respect to lead people - especially a diverse team. But I treat both women and men equally," says Monnapula-Mapesela.

Born in the Free State, the 53-year-old speaks proudly of how she was raised in the mountain kingdom of Lesotho, in the small rural town of Morija, by loving and hardworking parents.

"Morija received the first priests to come to Africa."

The last born of six siblings and a mother to two young men, Bokang and Tumi, her achievements thus far are dedicated to her family, whom she says have always praised and motivated her.

"It is a big honour for me to be acknowledged by a great university such as Rhodes. It is humbling that they acknowledge my worth and they trust that I can add value and contribute towards the enhancement and transformation of teaching and learning, as well as student experience at the institution.

"This is a big milestone in my academic career and it is a fitting motivation for all young women, and perhaps young men, especially those of colour, to aspire for greater things in life regardless of their circumstances.

She explains: "Raising two young men myself, I know how important this is to them, as they see me as their role model.