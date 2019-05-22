Dark clouds brewing over SA Weather Service after public protector's report

The SA Weather Service (SAWS) has limped from one staffing blunder to another since 2015.

Now the public protector has recommended that it set aside the appointment of a senior manager, who was apparently employed without having the required qualifications.

Lucky Ntsangwane was appointed in 2017 as a manager for research and development at the weather service - despite not having the PhD qualification required for the job.

“Mr Ntsangwane did not meet the minimum requirements for the advertised position and his application should not have been considered for shortlisting,” public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane said in her report.

Ntsangwane said on Tuesday that he cannot comment on the report because “I have not seen it, unfortunately”.

SAWS spokesperson Lesiba Seshoka said they have noted the content of Mkhwebane's report and referred it to the board of directors for a decision.