Precious safely home after being born at clinic gates

Baby Precious was the centre of attraction yesterday as her siblings seemingly could not get enough of her.

Precious's mother Elina Maseko, 45, was allegedly chased away from Stanza Bopape Clinic in Mamelodi, east of Pretoria, a week ago after nurses told her she was too old to be pregnant and therefore a high risk.

The incident happened on Sunday last week and Precious was born at the clinic gates with the help of her aunt Sibongile Morudu, 28.

Sitting in her bedroom at their RDP house in Mamelodi Extension 18, Maseko was surrounded by her children Lettie Rakhavha, 28, and Angel, 9.

"I could not believe it when I heard the news about my mother giving birth outside the clinic. I told my husband that I needed to rush home to see if she was fine. I am happy that she is back home with our little sister," Lettie said.

Precious's father Thomas Rakhavha, 50, said he could not sleep for three days after the incident.