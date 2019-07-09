South Africa

Precious safely home after being born at clinic gates

By Yoliswa Sobuwa - 09 July 2019 - 09:00
Sibongile Morudu holds Precious, whom she helped deliver a week ago, as parents Thomas Rakhavha and Elina Maseko look on.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

Baby Precious was the centre of attraction yesterday as her siblings seemingly could not get enough of her.

Precious's mother Elina Maseko, 45, was allegedly chased away from Stanza Bopape Clinic in Mamelodi, east of Pretoria, a week ago after nurses told her she was too old to be pregnant and therefore a high risk.

The incident happened on Sunday last week and Precious was born at the clinic gates with the help of her aunt Sibongile Morudu, 28.

Sitting in her bedroom at their RDP house in Mamelodi Extension 18, Maseko was surrounded by her children Lettie Rakhavha, 28, and Angel, 9.

"I could not believe it when I heard the news about my mother giving birth outside the clinic. I told my husband that I needed to rush home to see if she was fine. I am happy that she is back home with our little sister," Lettie said.

Precious's father Thomas Rakhavha, 50, said he could not sleep for three days after the incident.

"I kept asking myself what have my wife done to deserve such an inhumane treatment.

"All we want is for the department of health to compensate us for this bad treatment."

Maseko said all she wanted was for the nurses to face the music because they are a danger to society.

On Tuesday, the SA Human Rights Commission visited the clinic and the family.

Gauteng manager at the commission, Buang Jones, said the health facility was too small and the maternity ward only had eight beds.

"The clinic is inundated with the number of pregnancies but clearly they cannot cope. There are only two nurses, no administrative support and they are still using the old way of filing," he said.

He said he was going to follow up the matter with the department of health.

Last week, Tshwane health district launched an investigation into Stanza Bopape community health centre.

Chief director for Tshwane health district, Mothomane Pitsi, said he was saddened by the unfortunate incident.

