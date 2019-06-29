Eskom’s Medupi Unit 3 achieves commercial operation status

Eskom has announced that Unit 3 at its Medupi Power Station Project in Lephalale, Limpopo, has attained commercial operation status.

“The unit was officially declared commercial after the completion of the unit optimisation, control demonstration, 72 hours and the 30 day reliability runs, putting all performance guarantees to effect,” the power utility said.

It said Unit 3 had reached full load on May 16 2018 (796MW) and was first synchronised to the national grid on April 8 2018.

“Unit 3 joins its sister units, Units 6, 5 and 4 which have been commercially contributing electricity to the national grid since August 23 2015 (U6), April 3 2017 (U5) and November 28 2017 (U4),” it added.

“Commercial operation of Unit 3 is a major milestone that signifies that Medupi is nearing its completion; therefore it cannot be taken lightly. Eskom as the engine room of South Africa must ensure electricity supply for the economic growth of the country; and Unit 3 has contributed greatly to that cause”, said Jan Oberholzer, Eskom’s chief operating officer.