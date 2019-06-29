Entertainment

Emtee: They said I was whack and wouldn’t last

By Kyle Zeeman - 29 June 2019 - 08:55
Emtee says people thought his career would be over quickly.
After going public with the desire to leave his record label, rapper Emtee has decided to focus on his career - and silence those who claim he's "whack" and won't make it in the music industry.

The Roll Up rapper has made headlines over the past few weeks after claiming that he wanted to leave Ambitiouz Entertainment, even tweeting #FreeEmtee. 

The star told SowetanLIVE's sister publication TshisaLIVE that besides his battles with his label, which he was trying to sort out amicably, he has also lost his house and car - and his wife and children have moved in with his in-laws.

Taking to social media over the weekend, Emtee reflected on the difficulties he's overcome so far and how people still want to count him out.

"First they said I was whack and that I won’t last. I won awards I can’t even count - they said I bought them," he said.

He said he never wanted to be a celeb, only make music: "I wasn’t looking to be no star. My n*ggas gassed me up and I thank them for that."

His comments come just days after he tweeted that people were waiting for him to fall or kill himself. "N*ggas is waiting to hear sh*t like I killed myself. Lol ninyile," he tweeted.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE recently, Emtee said there was always a list of people who were ready to use him.

"People will always claim to ride with you, but you know that they are not. They switch up on you, they say things that hurt you and aren't there when you need them. I have family, they come first. I don't mess with those other people anymore," he said.

He said that after losing his home and cars he found that only a few people were there for him. "I have my homies and they have been with me. The others haven't been loyal, but I know that no matter what happens, I have my homies."

