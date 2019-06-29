Emtee: They said I was whack and wouldn’t last

After going public with the desire to leave his record label, rapper Emtee has decided to focus on his career - and silence those who claim he's "whack" and won't make it in the music industry.

The Roll Up rapper has made headlines over the past few weeks after claiming that he wanted to leave Ambitiouz Entertainment, even tweeting #FreeEmtee.

The star told SowetanLIVE's sister publication TshisaLIVE that besides his battles with his label, which he was trying to sort out amicably, he has also lost his house and car - and his wife and children have moved in with his in-laws.