Cash-strapped SABC 'freezes' jobs but 'salaries will be paid'

The department of communications (DOC) has placed a moratorium on new appointments at the SABC, as the state broadcaster struggles to pay its debtors.

This was revealed by the Broadcasting, Electronic, Media and Allied Workers Union (Bemawu), one of the biggest unions within the state broadcaster. The union said the moratorium prevented the SABC board from filling any critical posts.

Bemawu spokesperson Hannes du Buisson accused the department of communications of controlling the SABC from outside. "They issued a moratorium preventing the board from making any appointments. If they can do that, why do we have a board in the first place?" he said.

"This department should be working very hard to ensure that the SABC stays afloat by signing the government guarantee. It must allow the board to run the SABC."