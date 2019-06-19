Ultimate price paid by anti-apartheid icons is not valued today - Thabo Mbeki

Former president Thabo Mbeki says the sacrifices made by those who died for the freedom that the country enjoys today are not appreciated.

Speaking at his 77th birthday gala dinner at the Wanderers Club in Johannesburg on Tuesday night, Mbeki told hundreds of people that the liberation was attained through people paying the ultimate price.

“The things that we are doing now are wrong. If you look at our past, there was a value system which informed these things.

“You see, some of the negative things happening in South Africa today, you can see that even if you talk to people and you say to them, ‘but you can’t do that’, they don’t understand what you’re talking about, because they’ve no sense of that value system which made so many of our people to sacrifice their lives in order to liberate us,” said Mbeki.