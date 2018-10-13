"We need to learn from the example set by Eric Mtshali and Pik Botha" - Mbeki foundation

Former president Thabo Mbeki has paid tribute to struggle veteran Eric "Stalin"Mtshali who died this week at the age of 88.

In a statement issued by the Thabo Mbeki Foundation, Mbeki also sent condolences to the family of former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Roelof Frederik “Pik” Botha.

Mtshali passed away at the Inkosi Luthili Hospital after a long illness.

In his tribute, Mbeki noted that Mtshali and Botha fought on opposite sides of the South African conflict, whose resolution defined our present national reality.

"By conviction, Mtshali believed in and fought for a South Africa which belongs to all who live in it, black and white. Botha on the other hand became the global face of the apartheid system which the United Nations rightly declared as a Crime Against Humanity," Mbeki said.