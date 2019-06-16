South Africa

Ward councillor murdered in the Eastern Cape

By Nico Gous - 16 June 2019 - 09:22
gun
Image: 123rf/dimjul

A ward councillor was shot and killed in the Eastern Cape on Saturday.

"It is alleged that the deceased was on his way home while he was dropping off a passenger near his home from town. An unknown man appeared and fatally shot the deceased," police spokesperson Captain Namhla Mdleleni said in a statement on Saturday. 

The ward councillor, 59, was dead by the time police arrived on the scene. He was the councillor of ward 15 at Rasmeni administrative area in Engcobo.

Accused in shooting of Durban metro cops 'injured' as state sets bail hearing

A suspect arrested in connection with the shooting of two metro police officers in Durban last month appeared to be in great pain as he hobbled into ...
News
6 days ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

K-word Adam Catzavelos case postponed
Another Ford ablaze in Johannesburg
X