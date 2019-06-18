Woman burns ex-lover's car at police station
A 47- year -old woman has been arrested for burning her ex-boyfriend’s car at a police station. The fire spread and damaged another car belonging to a police officer.
The couple had arrived at the Boksburg North police station on Sunday to seek intervention for the fight they were involved at that time, police said.
Constable Justice Ramaube said on arrival at the station the man reported that the woman had been assaulting him at his house and he decided to go to the police station for help.
“The man came to the police station after failing to resolve their matter. He said she failed to understand that the man did not want to take her back after a year of break up,” he said.
Ramaube said the woman allegedly sneaked out of the police station unnoticed while they were waiting to get help from officers and set the car alight in the parking lot, burning it beyond repair.
Two other cars which were parked next to the man's bakkie were damaged. The woman was later arrested.
“She will be appearing at the Boksburg magistrate’s court on Wednesday,” Ramahube said.