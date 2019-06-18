Woman burns ex-lover's car at police station

A 47- year -old woman has been arrested for burning her ex-boyfriend’s car at a police station. The fire spread and damaged another car belonging to a police officer.

The couple had arrived at the Boksburg North police station on Sunday to seek intervention for the fight they were involved at that time, police said.

Constable Justice Ramaube said on arrival at the station the man reported that the woman had been assaulting him at his house and he decided to go to the police station for help.

“The man came to the police station after failing to resolve their matter. He said she failed to understand that the man did not want to take her back after a year of break up,” he said.