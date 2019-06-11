Land reform panel hands report over to President Cyril Ramaphosa

A panel, set up to tackle the emotive issue of land reform, on Tuesday handed over its final report to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The Presidential Advisory Panel on Land Reform and Agriculture, chaired by Dr Vuyo Mahlathi and comprised of Prof Ruth Hall, Adv Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, was set up in September to lend support to the work of the inter-ministerial committee on land reform, which is chaired by Deputy President David Mabuza.

Ramaphosa's spokesperson Khusela Diko said members of the public will only get a chance to view the report once it has been seen and discussed by cabinet.

The panel also advised the inter-ministerial committee on a broad range of policy matters associated with land reform, including restitution, redistribution, tenure security and agricultural support.