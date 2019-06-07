'I was stunned when president moved me to international relations,' says Naledi Pandor

Newly appointed international relations and cooperation minister Naledi Pandor has admitted that she questioned President Cyril Ramaphosa about her new post.

In a recent interview with Ubuntu Radio, Pandor said she was "stunned" when the president appointed her to Dirco - saying that she asked why she did not retain her position in the higher education portfolio when Ramaphosa announced his new cabinet last month.

"I have to confess that what happened initially was that I sort of put my head down and said, 'I don’t think I heard the president properly.' And I was silent for quite a number of seconds and I thought maybe I look rather foolish, I better raise my head and ask him a question," she said.

"Did you say 'international relations and cooperation', Mr President? And he confirmed that he did. I said, 'What happened to higher education?' And he told me that he's reconfigured that department and I would be going to international relations. I was stunned… As we do, you express your humble privilege at being selected to be in the executive," she said.