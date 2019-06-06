Naledi Pandor poised to be perfect minister for her portfolio

South Africans have recently participated in elections which saw the ANC given a mandate to govern for the sixth consecutive time since the historic democratic polls of 1994.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is a known and respected conciliator and has played a crucial role in uniting all races in our country. Many see him as Mandela-like with his talks around peace and his promotion of racial harmony.

While we still experience isolated cases of racism, our country remains an embodiment of peace and a symbol of hope to all the regions facing conflicts today.

As South Africans who have overcome our racially oppressive past, we still have sufficient experience to tell the world about war and peace.

Yet our country has not valued the importance of foreign policy like many Western countries do.

Rather, we tend to blame foreign countries for almost everything bad happening to us because we have weak foreign policies; we take indecisive diplomatic decisions which are of little benefit to our own people, for whom grinding daily poverty is a reality.

Perhaps this will now change, with the appointment of Dr Naledi Pandor as minister of international relations and co-operation. She is a widely respected politician with excellent academic and political credentials (she is, after all, the granddaughter of the legendary Dr ZK Matthews).